Rohit Sharma may become captain after T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli himself will announce: Report

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has personally made many big records in his name but under his captaincy, Team India has not yet won the title of ICC trophy. And that's why it's possible that after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held this year, the captaincy of limited-over can be handed over from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, reported Times of India.

The report further quoted a source close to Team India that Rohit can be given the captaincy of limited-overs after the T20 World Cup. Kohli will do the announcement himself as he believes he needs to focus on his batting.

The report further said Virat realised that his overall responsibilities as captain across all formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs space and freshness as he has so much to offer. If Rohit Takes over as the limited-overs captain, Virat can continue to lead India's Test team and work on his T20 and ODI batting. He is just 32 years old and considering his fitness, he can easily play great cricket for at least 5-6 years.