Rohit Sharma equals record for most ducks in IPL after falling to Khaleel Ahmed in CSK vs MI clash Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rohit has levelled an unwanted record in the Indian cash-rich league after his dismissal.

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma equalled an unwanted record in his team's clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. Chennai and Mumbai open their IPL 2025 campaign in the El Classico as they look for a strong start to their season.

Meanwhile, Rohit has equalled the record for most ducks in IPL history. He was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Khaleel Ahmed as he chipped his attempted flick to mid-wicket. This was Rohit's 18th duck in the Indian cash-rich league, which brings him level with Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell.

Most ducks in IPL history:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 18 ducks

2 - Glenn Maxwell: 18 ducks

3 - Dinesh Karthik: 18 ducks

4 - Piyush Chawla: 16 ducks

5 - Sunil Narine: 16 ducks

This was Rohit Sharma's first outing in T20 since winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite his failure in the first match, Rohit will be looking for a good season to turn the fortunes in this season after finishing last year under Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Hardik is not playing the first match due to his one-match ban for repeated slow-over rate offences of last year. Suryakumar Yadav is the stand-in skipper.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and asked MI to bat first. "We are bowling first. Playing on this pitch for the first time, so don't really know how it will play. So we just want to adapt and chase accordingly. Looks a good wicket to bat. Prep has been good. We had our young wicket-keeper coming back early to the camp. Noor, Ellis, Rachin and Sam Curran are the overseas," Gaikwad said at the toss.

"I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home, we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas," MI skipper SKY said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed