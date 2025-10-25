Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with stellar show against Australia Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma put in an exceptional performance against Australia in the third ODI of the ongoing series. The star batter broke a record of former India great Sachin Tendulkar, surpassing his ODI run tally in Australia.

Sydney:

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma has been in incredible form in the ongoing three-game ODI series between India and Australia. After a knock of 73 runs in the second ODI, Rohit has followed it up with yet another stellar performance in the third ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

The clash saw Australia coming in to bat first and posting a total of 236 runs in the first innings of the game, and in the run chase, the Indian team was led by the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both completed their half-centuries, and in doing so, Rohit Sharma went on to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar and became the Indian player with the most ODI runs in Australia. It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma required 83 runs to break Sachin’s record. Notably, Sachin had a total of 1,491 runs in ODIs in Australia; however, with a brilliant knock against Australia, Rohit surpassed the former India star.

India on course for resounding win in Sydney

After the dismissal of Shubman Gill on a score of 24 runs in the early stages of the run chase, the second innings was stabilised by the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two batters dismantled Australia’s bowling attack and propelled the Men in Blue on course for a win.

Notably, India had already lost the first two ODIs of the series, losing the series. However, they had hoped for improvement for the clash in Sydney, and the performances of Rohit and Kohli have put the side on the path of just that. Rohit went on to complete his century, putting in a memorable performance for the fans in what could be his final series in Australia.

