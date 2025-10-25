Rohit Sharma achieves huge fielding milestone, Virat Kohli breaks Botham's Australia record in Sydney finale Their turn to bat will be later on, but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma achieved a few individual feats and milestones in the field as India skittled out Australia for 236 in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Both Rohit and Kohli grabbed a couple of catches each in the game.

Sydney:

If not with the bat first, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two men in the spotlight in the ongoing three-match ODI series, did the magic in the field as India skittled Australia out for 236 after the hosts opted to bat first on a good wicket in Sydney. Australia began well with a 61-run opening partnership between skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head and Matt Renshaw did his bit with a maiden half-century in ODIs, but the lack of partnerships and regular wickets cost the hosts and both Rohit and Kohli starred with multiple catches during the innings.

Rohit completed 100 catches in ODIs and became the sixth cricketer to complete the milestone for India in the outfield. Virat Kohli, who is at the top of the list, took his tally to 164 catches with a couple of grabs on Saturday. Kohli also went past Jacques Kallis in the overall international list for most catches in the outfield across formats, taking his 338th and 339th catches. Kohli is now in fourth spot on the list, led by Mahela Jayawardene, with 440 catches as a fielder across formats.

Most catches in ODIs for India (for a fielder)

164 - Virat Kohli (in 302 innings)

156 - Mohammad Azharuddin (in 332 innings)

140 - Sachin Tendulkar (in 456 innings)

124 - Rahul Dravid (in 265 innings)

102 - Suresh Raina (in 223 innings)

100 - Rohit Sharma (in 274 innings)

Most catches in international cricket (for a fielder)

440 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL/Asia), in 768 innings

364 - Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC), in 717 innings

354 - Ross Taylor (NZ/Samoa), in 550 innings

339 - Virat Kohli (IND), in 662 innings

338 - Jacques Kallis (SA), in 664 innings

Most catches by an overseas cricketer in Australia (for a fielder)

38 - Virat Kohli (India), in 65 innings

36 - Ian Botham (England), in 57 innings

33 - Carl Hooper (West Indies), in 51 innings

32 - Vivian Richards (West Indies), in 83 innings