Rohit-Gill duo repeat Tendulkar-Ganguly's feat after 25 years in Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand Star India batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill built a 105-run opening stand in the Champions Trophy final, and scripted history, repeating a 25-year-old feat.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final saw India take on New Zealand. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9, and the game began with New Zealand coming in to bat first. The Black Caps were under pressure right from the get-go.

Through resilient performances from Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Rachin Ravindra, the Black Caps posted a total of 251 runs in the first innings of the game. As the Indian team came out to chase down the target, it was the stellar performance of Rohit Sharma that propelled India towards a flying start. Both batters' partnerships set the perfect platform for India in the run chase.

The Indian skipper went on to attack the New Zealand bowlers right from the get-go and scored a quickfire half-century. It was the partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill that put the Black Caps under pressure. Both batters built a partnership of 105 runs for the opening stand, and in doing so, they joined an elite list.

After a hiatus of 25 years, Gill and Rohit Sharma became the first India duo to score a 100+ run opening stand in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Previously, only Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar had the record of being an India duo to build a 100+ run opening stand in the tournament final. Overall, Gill and Rohit were the third duo to do so, as Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman built an opening stand of 128 runs when Pakistan took on India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Century opening stands in Champions Trophy final:

1. 141 - Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar (IND) vs NZ, Nairobi, 2000

2. 128 - Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs IND, The Oval, 2017

3. 105 - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (IND) vs NZ, Dubai, 2025