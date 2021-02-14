IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant slams Joe Root for huge six; See Virat Kohli's epic reaction

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rishabh Pant brought his sixth Test half-century during the second Test against England, and four-successive fifty-plus score in last four Tests.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant continued on his onslaught on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai. After India lost two wickets in only the second over of the day (Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma), Pant assumed his 'boundary-or-nothing' role in the game.

In the very next over, Pant charged down the track on an over-pitched delivery and dispatched the ball over the long-on boundary.

While the six justifiably drew thunderous applause from the crowd, Virat Kohli's reaction to the shot was simply epic.

Watch:

In the next over, Rishabh Pant hit spinner Moeen Ali for consecutive fours before completing his half-century with a single. This was Pant's fourth-successive half-century in last four Tests, and sixth overall.

Pant reached his fifty in 65 deliveries with seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century -- his first one year and after eight innings -- to help India reach the 300 for six wickets on the first day of the second Test against England at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane scored 65.

Rishabh Pant was batting on 33 at close of the play.