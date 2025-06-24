Rishabh Pant reprimanded by ICC for breaching code of conduct during first Test Star India wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded by the ICC (International Cricket Council) after he was found in breach of the ICC code of conduct during England's first batting innings of the ongoing first Test.

Leeds (England):

In a major development, star India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded by the ICC (International Cricket Council) after he was found in breach of the ICC’s code of conduct. The 27-year-old was handed the official reprimand after he was found in breach of level 1 of the code of conduct.

It is worth noting that Rishabh Pant was found in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to the on-field umpire’s decision during the game.

After he was found in breach, one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record. The need for a formal hearing of the same was ruled out, as Pant had already admitted to the offence and had accepted the sanction put on him.

Rishabh Pant showed dissatisfaction with the umpire in first innings

The incident due to which Pant has been reprimanded happened during England’s first batting innings. During the 61st over, the umpires made the decision to check the shape of the ball. Using a ball gauge, when the on-field umpire deemed that the ball was okay and did not change it, Pant made sure to express how he felt about the same. The wicketkeeper batter went on to throw the ball on the ground, expressing his frustration at the decision.

Pant has been one of India’s most important batters in the first Test

Speaking of Rishabh Pant and his performance in the first Test, there is no doubt that he has been exceptional for the visitors. Scoring 134 runs in 178 deliveries in the first innings, Pant went on to amass 118 runs in 140 deliveries in the second innings, helping India post a target of 371 runs for England to chase down. With the turnaround in his form, the star batter will hope for more of the same in the remaining games of the series.

