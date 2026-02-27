Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battle with liver cancer

Greater Noida:

Grief has struck Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and his family. His father, Khachandra Singh, passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage 4 liver cancer.

In the final days, his condition had turned critical. He was kept on mechanical ventilator support and was undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy as doctors tried to stabilise him. The deterioration had been swift, and he remained under close medical supervision before his passing.

The news comes at a time when Rinku was away with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, he had suddenly left the squad and travelled back home after being informed that his father’s health had worsened significantly.

Notably, Khachandra had been fighting liver cancer for some time, but his health had recently declined sharply, leading to his hospitalisation in Greater Noida.

Rinku was dropped from playing XI vs Zimbabwe

Rinku was quick to return to Chennai after a quick visit to meet his father. However, the team management altered the combination as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side made two changes to the playing XI, leaving Rinku out of the equation. Sanju Samson was reinstated as an opener as the hosts needed a right-handed batter at the top of the order. To adjust to the situation, Ishan Kishan was moved down to three, while Tilak Varma’s role changed to a finisher.

Axar Patel, on the other hand, replaced Washington Sundar. As things stand, it’s unclear about Rinku’s availability for the rest of the T20 World Cup 2026. The BCCI is yet to announce any development and more is expected to come to light as the day progresses.

The Indian team, in the meantime, will now travel to Kolkata for their marquee clash against West Indies. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals.

Input from Rahul Thaur.

