Record-breaking Shubman Gill masterminds his maiden Test win as captain at Edgbaston, India level series 1-1

India have achieved their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham as Shubman Gill and Co. dismantled Bazball after out-batting and out-bowling England on a deck that refused to deteriorate even by the fifth and final day on Sunday, July 6. Captain Gill, a day before the second Test, urged his teammates that if a batter is set, he should take the responsibility to add those extra 50-60 runs if he can and he himself walked the talk, scoring 430 runs for the match, out of 1,014 the visitors scored, their highest-ever tally in a Test match.

All the talks about India's balance and combination for the second Test, albeit legitimate, felt like they happened aeons ago. While the criticism and all the outrage still holds its ground, the result would vindicate skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir of their decision-making to deepen the batting line-up with the addition of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar and bringing in Akash Deep, who ended up picking 10 wickets for the match.

However, the match belonged to captain Shubman Gill. Gill set it up, dominated it, made a fool out of England's bowlers and batted them out of the game, probably on his own.

In nine appearances at the venue in 58 years, this was a historic first-ever victory after seven defeats and a draw. This was India beating England at their own game, their own planning and in their own conditions. Score big, as big you can go and the difference between a 471 at Headingley and a 587 on the second day of this Test was telling. And even though England used the phrase 'mopping up the tail' rather frequently and favourably after the first Test for Josh Tongue, the way Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj bent their backs across two innings, the gulf between the two bowling attacks came to the fore as well.