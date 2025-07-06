Wiaan Mulder emulates Shubman Gill, scores century on captaincy debut during ZIM vs SA 2nd Test Wiaan Mulder slammed a century on his captaincy debut, joining a rare list of South African players to have done so. Mulder has hit back-to-back centuries in the format, following his ton in the first Test against the Chevrons.

New Delhi:

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has emulated Shubman Gill's record as he slammed a century on his captaincy debut during his team's clash against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club. Mulder, who is in charge of the Proteas in the absence of the injured Keshav Maharaj, hit his third Test ton as he led his team's charge with the bat in the first innings.

After hitting a fourth-innings century in the first Test against the Chevrons, Mulder has become just the third South African player to hit a ton on captaincy debut, joining a rare list of players that features Herbert Taylor and Derrick McGlew. The all-rounder got to his ton in the second session on Day 1 in 115 balls as he displayed his strokes with perfection.

Mulder is the 33rd captain to have achieved the feat. India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill was the recent one to have hit a hundred on captaincy debut during the first Test against England in Leeds.

Mulder is standing in as skipper for Maharaj, who was leading the side for the first time during the first Test against the Chevrons as Temba Bavuma was out due to a hamstring injury. Maharaj picked up a hamstring injury on day 3 of the first Test that the Proteas had won by 328 runs.

Talking about the match, the Chevrons had opted to bowl first. "We'll have a bowl first. We were missing an extra seamer in the first Test, and we had a few wickets early. We're going with an extra seamer today to use that early movement. The morale is good, and we have been on the road quite a bit. Just about getting the basics right, bat deep. We've got two changes - Dion Myers is in," Zimbabwe captain Ervine said at the toss.

"Extremely proud moment for me and my family, very lucky to have some guys who have been with me since my U19 days. We had some days off, spent some time together. We've got a few changes, a couple of new guys coming into the team. We are going into the sub-continent from here, so we want to give the spinners some match time. This wicket also flattens out, so it should be helpful for them. The pacers that we have are known for bowling long overs either way. We were looking to bat first, either way, happy with the toss," Mulder said at the toss.