IND vs ENG 2nd Test: WTC 2025-27 standings after India's maiden win at Edgbaston Record-breaking Shubman Gill played an instrumental role in India's big win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India have opened their account in the World Test Championship 2025-27 with their maiden Test win at the Birmingham-based venue.

India opened their mark in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle after beating England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston. India registered their first-ever Test win at the Birmingham-based venue with their 336-run victory on Day 5 of the Test match.

India captain Shubman Gill played an instrumental role in the team's win, with a match aggregate of 430 being the key reason for the victory. Akash Deep and Mohmmed Siraj also played key roles, with the former picking a match haul of 10 wickets.

Gill scored 269, the highest score by an Indian captain in a single innings of a Test and backed it up with 161 in the second essay. He smashed a total of 430 runs in the match, which is the most by an Indian player and the second most by anyone in the world, with only Graham Gooch's 456 being more.

Following their win, India have levelled the five-match series and have also opened their account in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Updated WTC standings after ENG vs IND 2nd Test: