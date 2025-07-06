India's fastest man! Animesh Kujur becomes first Indian to run 100m in sub 10.20 seconds Animesh Kujur has become the first Indian to run a 100m sprint in under 10.20 seconds. He has set a new national record in the category, clocking a time of 10.18 seconds at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece.

Star sprinter Animesh Kujur etched his name into the history books as he became the fastest Indian to run a 100m sprint. Kujur rewrote the record books at the Dromia International Sprint & Relays Meeting in Vari on Saturday, crossing the 100m finish line in 10.18s - a national record that made him the first Indian to break the 10.20‑second barrier.

The 22‑year‑old bettered Gurindervir Singh's previous mark of 10.20s, set in March at the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru.

That blistering run earned him victory in the Final and third overall in this World Athletics Continental Tour Silver‑label meet. He outran Greece’s Sotirios Garagganis (10.23s) and Finland's Samuli Samuelsson, who crossed the line in 10.28s.

Kujur already holds the 200m national record

Meanwhile, Kujur already holds the 200m national record for India, having completed the run in 20.32s in the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea in May.

India had more joy in athletics as Mohammed Afsal also broke new ground. Competing at the Memorial Czesława Cybulskiego meet in Poznan, Afsal clocked 1:44.96 in the 800m - eclipsing his own 1:45.61 national record set in Dubai in May and becoming the first Indian to run under 1:45.

Though he finished sixth in his heat, his landmark time affirmed his status as India's premier middle‑distance runner.

Afsal - a 29‑year‑old silver medallist from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games - had previously shattered Jinson Johnson’s 2018 record of 1:45.65s, previously unbeaten for seven years.

While Polish runners Maciej Wyderka (1:44.23s), Filip Ostrowski (1:44.25s), and Patryk Sieradzki (1:44.56s) claimed the top three spots and set personal bests, Afsal’s sub‑1:45 performance remains a groundbreaking moment for Indian middle‑distance racing.