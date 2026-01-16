RCB-W vs GG-W WPL Match Score Live: Grace Harris departs, all eyes on Smriti Mandhana Royal Challengers Bengaluru began WPL 2026 with two contrasting wins, powered by Lauren Bell’s tight bowling and strong starts from Harris and Mandhana. Gujarat Giants also won their first two, but leaky bowling remains a concern as both teams meet at DY Patil Stadium.

Navi Mumbai:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stormed into WPL 2026 with two contrasting victories, signalling a strong start to the season. Their campaign began with a last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians, followed by a dominant win over UP Warriorz. The team’s early success has been powered by a disciplined bowling attack led by Lauren Bell, who boasts an economy of just 3.75 and a dot-ball percentage of 70.8%, supported by Nadine de Klerk’s six wickets. Opening batters Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana have provided solid starts, while de Klerk’s late-innings heroics have turned games in RCB’s favour.

Gujarat Giants have also started 2-0, with contributions from overseas stars Sophie Devine, Ash Gardner, and Georgia Wareham, alongside Anushka Sharma. However, bowling remains a concern, with Renuka Singh Thakur the best at 8.10 runs per over.

The teams now gear up for a high-stakes clash at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.