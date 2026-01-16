RCB-W vs GG-W WPL Match Score Live: Grace Harris departs, all eyes on Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stormed into WPL 2026 with two contrasting victories, signalling a strong start to the season. Their campaign began with a last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians, followed by a dominant win over UP Warriorz. The team’s early success has been powered by a disciplined bowling attack led by Lauren Bell, who boasts an economy of just 3.75 and a dot-ball percentage of 70.8%, supported by Nadine de Klerk’s six wickets. Opening batters Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana have provided solid starts, while de Klerk’s late-innings heroics have turned games in RCB’s favour.
Gujarat Giants have also started 2-0, with contributions from overseas stars Sophie Devine, Ash Gardner, and Georgia Wareham, alongside Anushka Sharma. However, bowling remains a concern, with Renuka Singh Thakur the best at 8.10 runs per over.
The teams now gear up for a high-stakes clash at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.