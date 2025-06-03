RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final weather Live Updates: One eye on title, other on sky in Ahmedabad RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final weather Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Punjab Kings in the final of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Eyes are pinned on the Ahmedabad skies as rain threatens to interrupt the clash between the two sides.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns against Punjab Kings as the Indian Premier League is set to witness a new champion in the 18th season. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosts the IPL 2025 final clash between RCB and PBKS as both teams look to end their 18-year-long wait for the elusive title.

RCB and PBKS have been the best two teams of the season. Punjab had topped the group stage with nine wins from 14 matches along with a no-result fixture, while Bengaluru were second with the same number of points but an inferior NRR.

They met each other in Qualifier 1 where RCB blew PBKS away. They shot them down for 101 and went on to chase the target easily. PBKS defeated Mumbai Indians to enter the final and set up a meeting with RCB again.

But the eyes will be on the weather in Ahmedabad for this match. There are chances of precipitation in Ahmedabad in the lead-up to the final and players will hope the rain stays away for them to have a crack at the trophy. Follow for all the latest updates on the weather in Ahmedabad.