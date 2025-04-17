RCB vs PBKS head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 34 With Royal Challengers Bengaluru all set to take on Punjab Kings in game 34 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams as they are all set to take on each other.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 34 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hosting Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. The clash could be a highly anticipated one, as both RCB and PBKS have shown glimpses of the clash in their recent matches.

It is interesting to note that RCB will be coming into the game on the back of a dominant win against Rajasthan Royals. Taking on the Sanju Samson-led team at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Bengaluru looked exceptional throughout the game and registered a brilliant victory. They will hope to put in another good showing and defeat Punjab Kings as well.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have had a similar season to RCB as well. The side occupies fourth place in the standings with four wins and two losses in the tournament so far. With a brilliant performance in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab will hope for a good performance.

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other in the IPL 33 times. Punjab have won the tie 17 times, whereas RCB have won the tie 16 times.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.