RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Slumping to two back-to-back defeats Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will aim to turn things around before matters are out of their hand in IPL 2021. Third-placed RCB are slightly in a better position with 10 points in nine games while sixth-placed MI won't like to take any further liberties with just eight points in nine games.

With wickets quickly turning slow, it is not hard to assume that openers and bowlers will have a big role to play in upcoming matches while the Dubai pitch is expected to be faster than all three venues. But before we pick the best fantasy XI, let's take a look at probable XI of both the sides for the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted 11

Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted 11

Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Wicket-keeper (Quinton de Kock)

Opener Quinton de Kock announced his return to the form with a 42-ball 55 against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been the lone performer so far for MI in their two games and is an automatic pick for the game.

Batsman (Devdutt Paddikal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma)

Devdutt Paddikal scored a blistering 70 for a losing cause in his last game while Virat Kohli return to form as well with a half-century in a 100-plus stand but were let down by the RCB middle-order. The same can be said about MI middle-order and that's why skipper Rohit Sharma, who showed glimpses of his good run with a 30-ball 33.

All-rounder (Kieron Pollard, Kyle Jamieson)

MI vice-captain Kieron Pollard is yet to go berserk in the second phase of the IPL but has chipped in with valuable 20 runs odd innings at the deaths, which suggests big innings is in the offering sooner than later. The West Indies all-rounder didn't bowl in the last game but that doesn't mean his services as a bowler won't be retained for the rest of the season especially when it is unclear if Hardik Pandya will bowl enough or worse, make it to the playing XI. Kyle Jamieson is likely to feature in today's XI given Wanidu Hasaranga hasn't made his chances count while the New Zealand all-arounder may come handy with the ball as this is the fastest pitch available.

Bowler (Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel)

It's hard to keep MI duo Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah away from the playing XI knowing they will be at advantage on Dubai pitches. The variations the duo has in its arsenal makes it a potent threat for any batting line-up. Adam Milne gets a place in the line-up as well given he had a successful outing on the same surface against CSK with a spell of 21/2.

Among RCB bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel make the cut with the duo being the strike bowlers of RCB. Chahal has been the sole RCB bowler, who has picked wickets in both the games RCB played in the UAE while Patel continues to be at forefront of the purple cap race freshly after two wickets in the CSK game.

Fantasy XI Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Paddikal (C), Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel.

PITCH REPORT

Unlike Abu Dhabi and Sharjah surfaces, where bowling slow was the trick, the Dubai Cricket Stadium has a sporting wicket with quick bowlers getting help during the powerplay. Batsmen will have to take the traditional approach of spending time on the wicket before rolling up their sleeves.

WEATHER UPDATES

There won't be change in the conditions for the players with the mercury rising as high as 40 to 42 degree celsius with no chances of rain.

LIVE STREAMING

You can see the IPL 2021 RCB vs MI Live Streaming Online on Hotstar and JIOTV, and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD channels.