RCB vs KKR, Eliminator Toss Updates: Who will win the toss today - Kohli or Morgan? | Playing XI Details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Eliminator RCB vs KKR Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to clash with two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. Kolkata had clinched two IPL titles in a space of three years in 2012 and 2014. Bangalore, on the other hand, will be eyeing their maiden IPL trophy in Virat Kohli's last season as the team's captain.

Bangalore had beaten Kolkata by 38 runs during the first phase of the tournament in India. But when the two sides met in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata secured a crushing nine-wicket win after bundling out Bangalore for just 92.

Kolkata have relied on their batting order including batting sensation Venkatesh Iyer. Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have chipped in with vital knocks. Their bowling attack comprises Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine.

For Bangalore, Glenn Maxwell's performance will be the key in the Eliminator. Skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have also provided the outfit with solid starts. On the bowling front, Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel (30 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets) have left a mark on the UAE wickets.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 14

Tosses won: 10

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/9 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets

RCB vs CSK: CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

RR vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB vs PBKS: RCB won the toss, opted to bat - RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs SRH: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - SRH won by 4 runs

DC vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far