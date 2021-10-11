RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021 Eliminator: Kohli's Royal Challengers face Morgan's Knight Riders, Toss at 7 PM

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs KKR Live Score, Eliminator, IPL 2021: Catch all the live IPL updates as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. Kolkata had clinched two IPL titles in a space of three years in 2012 and 2014.

Bangalore skipper Kohli, on the other hand, will be eyeing the maiden IPL trophy on captaincy swansong. The winner of this contest faces the loser of Qualifier 1 while it will be the end of the road for the other team.

Bangalore had beaten Kolkata by 38 runs during the first phase of the tournament in India. But when the two sides met in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata secured a crushing nine-wicket win after bundling out Bangalore for just 92. [RCB vs KKR Eliminator Live Streaming IPL 2021: How to watch Bangalore vs Kolkata Live match]

RCB vs KKR Eliminator Preview: It will be a test of Virat Kohli's tactical acumen against the ice-cool demeanour of Eoin Morgan when perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator here on Monday.

Kohli, who has decided to step down from captaincy after this edition, has led RCB to the finals in 2016 besides reaching the playoffs twice in 2015 and 2020, and he would like to end things on a high in his last hurray as captain.

For Morgan, it is about regaining the lost glory for KKR, a team that achieved great success under Gautam Gambhir, who had led them to two IPL titles in a space of three years in 2012 and 2014. On paper, it would be a battle between two evenly-poised teams, but overall, KKR has a slight edge, having won 15 out of 28 matches they played over the years. [FULL PREVIEW]