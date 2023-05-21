RCB vs GT: Who is Himanshu Sharma? Player to make IPL debut for Bangalore in game against Gujarat

Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
RCB vs GT: Bangalore face Gujarat in a must-win game in Bengaluru. They have named Himanshu Sharma in their team for the clash.

India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2023 20:22 IST
RCB face GT
Image Source : AP RCB face GT

RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans lock horns against each other in the final league game of IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Royals are up to a task in their bid to qualify for the playoffs and need a win to pip Mumbai Indians from the 4th spot in the points table. They made a single change to their team in match number 70 in IPL 2023.

RCB have brought in Himanshu Sharma in for Karn Sharma in the game against GT, while the Titans are going with the same team that played their previous match.

Who is Himanshu Sharma?

Himanshu Sharma is a slow left-arm orthodox spinner from Rajasthan. He is 27 years old. Sharma was picked by the Royal Challengers in the IPL 2023 Auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. The franchise had kept an eye on him and kept tracking him.

The RCB captain confirmed Sharma's debut at the toss. "You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one. Just one change. Karn Sharma misses out and Himanshu Sharma replaces him," du Plessis said.

"We are gonna bowl with the weather around. Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us, this is as important a game as the next game. We are playing the same team," Hardik said at toss.

