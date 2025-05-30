RCB create all-time record with quickfire 102-run chase vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru decimated Punjab Kings in the first qualifier of IPL 2025 on Thursday (May 29). They skittled the opposition for just 101 runs and then chased it down in just 10 overs with Phil Salt smashing a half-century.

Chandigarh:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time since 2016 on Thursday (May 29) with a solid eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. They put up a brilliant performance with the ball to skittle the opposition for just 101 runs and then chased down the meagre total in just 10 overs to create an all-time record in IPL.

Phil Salt slammed an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls with six fours and three sixes to power RCB to the winning total with as many as 60 balls in hand. This is the biggest victory margin while chasing in IPL playoffs/knockout in the history of IPL, breaking a one-year-old record of Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had chased down 114 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with 57 balls in hand in last season's final.

Overall, this is the third-quickest 100-plus chase in the history of IPL as RCB sealed their place in the fourth final in 18 years. Interestingly, the team winning qualifier 1 has won the title 11 of the 14 previous editions since the current playoffs system was introduced in 2011. Moreover, in each of the last seven years, the side winning the first qualifier has ended up lifting the IPL trophy.

Quickest 100-plus chases in IPL history

9.4 overs - RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru, 2015 (Target: 112) - Rain shortened game

9.4 overs - SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024 (Target: 166)

10.0 overs - RCB vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2025 (Target: 102)*

10.1 overs - KKR vs CSK, Chennai, 2025 (Target: 104)

In the game in Mullanpur, Suyash Sharma was awarded the player of the match award for returning figures of 3/17 in three overs. However, it was a collective bowling effort from RCB as Josh Hazlewood also picked up three wickets for just 21 runs while Yash Dayal scalped a couple as well.