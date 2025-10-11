Ravindra Jadeja reflects on being left out of ODI squad, expresses dream of winning World Cup in 2027 Ravindra Jadeja, rested for the ODI series vs Australia, clarified he was informed by selectors and remains in India’s 2027 World Cup plans. Expressing hope, he said winning the World Cup remains his dream after falling short in the 2023 final against Australia.

New Delhi:

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified the decision, stating there was no need for two left-arm spinners in the squad, with Axar Patel already included. While the move initially sparked speculation about Jadeja’s ODI future, especially with India beginning their 2027 World Cup preparations, it appears he remains part of the scheme of things.

Speaking after Day 2 of the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, Jadeja revealed he had a positive discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir and new ODI skipper Shubman Gill, who reassured him of his place in future plans. The veteran expressed renewed optimism and reiterated his ambition to help India win the ODI World Cup in 2027.

“See, this is not in my hands. I mean, I want to play the World Cup, of course, but at the end of the day, there’s some thinking from the team management, selectors, coach, and captain — why they didn’t keep me in this series. There must be some reason behind it. And they spoke to me — it’s not like I got a surprise when the team was announced, that I’m not there. So that’s a good thing, that the captain, selector, and coach spoke to me about what they were thinking and the reason behind it. So I’m happy about that,” Jadeja said in the press conference.

We will try to finish what was left incomplete: Jadeja

Jadeja also stated that he will be ready to deliver whenever the opportunity comes. He further highlighted that winning the World Cup is still the goal, especially after coming short in the last edition of the marquee tournament, losing to Australia by six wickets in the summit clash.

“But whenever the next opportunity comes, obviously, I’ll try to do what I’ve been doing all these years. And like you said about the major tournament — the World Cup — if I get a chance there, before that there are quite a few ODIs. If I do well in those and get the opportunity, obviously it’ll be good for Indian cricket. And yes, winning the World Cup is everyone’s dream. Last time in the 50-over World Cup, we fell short by a little, so this time, if possible, we’ll try to finish what was left incomplete," said Jadeja.