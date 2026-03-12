Ravindra Jadeja hits massive sixes in first-ever training session for Rajasthan Royals | Watch

Advertisement
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was captured hitting balls out of the ground in his first-ever training session for Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) that is slated to begin on March 28.

Ravindra Jadeja in training
Ravindra Jadeja in training Image Source : Instagram/@rajasthanroyals
New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is all set to kick off on March 28. The 10 franchises will look to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title. With the season all set to kick off, many fans will be gearing up to witness the campaign of the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. 

The side will have the likes of Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and many more stars in their squad, with the addition of veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as well. 

It is worth noting that Royals brought in Jadeja as part of a trade deal with Chennai Super Kings, where they traded Sanju Samson to the five-time champions. Ahead of the start of the new season, Royals took to social media and shared a video of Ravindra Jadeja’s first training session. 

In the clip that has been making the rounds all over social media, Jadeja was captured hitting massive sixes in the nets. "First day with RR camp. Feeling very good. Hit a few shots today after a long time, many more to come," Jadeja said in the video. 

Royals to face Chennai Super Kings on March 30

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the side is set to kick off its IPL 2026 campaign by taking on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The two sides will take on each other in Guwahati on March 30. 

The game could be interesting, as while Ravindra Jadeja will face his former side in Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings will have Sanju Samson in their ranks, and the two sides will exchange blows in hopes of getting off to a good start to the IPL season. The clash will be held at the Barsapara Stadium, which is the home venue of Rajasthan Royals. 

Cricket Ravindra Jadeja Ipl Rajasthan Royals
Top News

