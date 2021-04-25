6,6,6,6,2,4,6: Ravindra Jadeja hammers 37 runs in IPL record-equalling over: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was in sublime touch with the bat on Sunday as he hammered Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede.

Jadeja, who smashed 62 off 28 balls, started the 20th over bowled by Harshal with a couple of maximums and a no-ball that went for six. It was raining sixes in Mumbai as Jadeja hit another six on the next delivery, making it four in four and reaching his fifty in style.

On the last two deliveries, Jadeja finished his whirlwind a six and a four to hand Harshal the joint-worst over ever in IPL history. It was also the most expensive 20th over in the tournament's history.

Jadeja, who was dropped on 0, also became the third player after Chris Gayle and Rahul Tewatia to hit 5 sixes in an over in the IPL.

Though Harshal (3/51) was the most successful bowler for RCB, he added an embarrassing record to his name. On the back of Jadeja's blitzkrieg, CSK ended with 191/4 in their 20 overs.