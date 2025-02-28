Ravichandran Ashwin slams England’s batting attack following early Champions Trophy exit Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and lambasted the England cricket team for their early elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025.

England became one of the earliest teams to be eliminated from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Led by Jos Buttler, England failed to win their first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan, which resulted in their elimination from the competition.

With their elimination confirmed, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and slammed England’s batting attack. He took a dig towards England’s Harry Brook. The former India international questioned England’s approach in the tournament. He also talked about how Brook was being hailed as a next-generation superstar, but he has failed to perform to that level.

“There is no consistent template in your batting. You were marketing and branding Harry Brook as the next generation sensation. But Harry Brook’s game is also sinking. He is now under immense pressure to produce match-winning knocks,” Ashwin said while talking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'

“What’s happened with England in this Bazball generation is something that they have to retrospect. If not for Joe Root’s brilliance, they would have lost by a distance," he stated.

It is worth noting that England will next go on to South Africa in the Champions Trophy. The game, which could prove to be a consolation clash for England, the side does have the opportunity to eliminate Australia. Both England and South Africa will lock horns in the 11th game of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi, on March 1. Where England have nothing to gain from the clash, a win for South Africa could mean qualification for the semi-final of the tournament.

With Afghanistan having won their game against England, the situation is quite perplexing in Group B. All three sides have been giving it their all in hopes of getting through to the knockout stages of the tournament.