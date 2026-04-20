R Ashwin suggests how star India batter can make his way into T20I setup after stellar showings in the IPL

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and heaped massive praise on ace India batter Shreyas Iyer and talked about him potentially being included in the Indian T20I setup after his recent brilliant performances for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

It is worth noting that under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have been virtually untouchable. The side reached the final of the IPL 2025, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in the tournament in 2026, winning five out of six games and one game producing no result.

Speaking on Iyer’s form, Ashwin talked about the ways that Iyer can make it to India’s T20I setup. "The audacity with which he is going about 200-220 chases is exceptional. At this point of time, if he's not going to find higher honors, it's not his loss anymore. It's ours that we can't see him performing for the Indian team in national colors. Very similar to Rajat [Patidar], but I just feel Shreyas is in a zone of his own. Rajat is exceptional, great spin hitter, but I just feel Shreyas is a couple of notches higher,” Ashwin told ESPNcricinfo.

Ashwin devised a strategy for team selection

Furthermore, in the same discussion, Ashwin suggested a strategy as to how team selection can be done in T20I cricket. "When somebody has to be there in the team, write their name down. Just need to pick 15 - best 15 names possible. Don't worry about who is missing out. In the case of Yashasvi Jaiswal for that matter, the guy is an absolute monster. His hunger for runs is exceptional. Is he good enough to be written down for a list that is being prepared for an India T20I side? For sure. So, you write it down in that order and not worry about who you are replacing and then figure out who's going to be a standby,” he added.

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