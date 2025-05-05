Punjab Kings end 11-year drought under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in IPL 2025 Punjab Kings put up yet another clinical display on Sunday (May 4) to beat Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With this win, they jumped to second position in the points table and now have 15 points after 11 matches with seven wins.

It was a special evening for Punjab Kings as a franchise on Sunday (May 4) when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They not only jumped to the second position in the points table, but they also crossed the 14-point mark for the first time in the cash-rich league since 2014.

Yes, Punjab Kings have more than 14 points for the first time in 11 years in IPL, and the season seems to be special for them. They did a lot of the right things at the auction and with the coach-captain duo of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer back for the first time since 2020, PBKS seem to have finally found a team of core players whom they can retain for the long term.

It is certainly a startling fact for a franchise that is playing since the inception of IPL (in 2008) to not only not win the trophy even once but also to not make it to the playoffs since 2014. In the ongoing season, they have not made it to the playoffs but crossing the 14-point mark is also no least effort and given the kind of cricket they are playing, PBKS look certain to seal their place in top four sooner or later.

Their best effort in a single IPL season also came in 2014 when they won 11 matches and finished on 22 points at the top of the table. This time around, Shreyas Iyer and his side may not break that record as they can only reach 21 points but it will help them finish in the top two in the table.

PBKS have three matches left in the league stage against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and only two wins would suffice for them to seal their place in the top two.