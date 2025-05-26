Punjab Kings assure top-two finish after making light work of Mumbai Indians, to play Qualifier 1 on May 29 Punjab Kings have assured a top-two finish as they will play in the Qualifier 1. PBKS made light work of Mumbai Indians in their final league stage match of the tournament.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have assured a top-two finish in the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2025 after making light work of Mumbai Indians in their last group game on Monday, May 26. PBKS pipped MI in the clash for the top-two finish as they chased down the 185-run target with seven wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya played masterful knocks on what seemed like a bit sticky pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during the first innings. While PBKS lost a struggling Prabhsimran Singh early, Priyansh and Inglis put up a match-winning 109-run stand for the second wicket. Befittingly, Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six as his team won with ease.

PBKS had qualified for the playoffs for the third time and they finished the league stage all three times in the top two.

