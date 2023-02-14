PSL 8: War of words between Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir ahead of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Amir takes a dig at Babar Azam

PSL 8: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) began on February 13, 2023, amid great fanfare and the Multan Cricket Stadium was witness to a magnificent opening ceremony. Renowned musicians and artists from Pakistan participated in the event making it a visual treat for cricket fans worldwide. The main attraction of the opening ceremony was the debut of PSL 8's anthem which was presented by Abdullah Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, and Shae Gill.

The first match was nothing short of a thriller with Lahore Qalandars outplaying their opposition Multan Sultans by 1 run. Fakhar Zaman with his knock of 66 off 42 deliveries powered Qalandars to 175/6, on the other hand, Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan tried to chase the target down with his knock of 75 off 50 deliveries. Karachi Kings are now slated to take on Peshawar Zalmi on February 14, 2023. The match will witness arch-rivals Babar Azam face Mohammed Amir. The clash has been talked about a lot and Mohammad Amir has expressed his opinion on the matter.

Mohammad Amir said:

Matchups and rivalries always motivate players in a positive manner and keep them on their toes. I certainly like these kinds of challenges as they help me focus. My sole job is to take wickets for my team and win games for them, so if I have to face Babar or a tailender batting at number 10, my approach will be the same.

Reacting to Amir's statement Babar Azam said:

Competition is always good for the league. Not only Karachi, but every squad in this edition of PSL has good quality, local bowlers. Foreigners play in this league because they know that it is a quality league. I stick to my basics when I face any quality bowler and this is certainly something that is not going to change.

Karachi Kings Squad: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Imran Tahir, James Fuller, James Vince, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, and Qasim Akram

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Wahab Riaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sherfane Rutherford, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz, and Aamer Jamal

