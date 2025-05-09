PSL 2025: Remaining cricket matches shifted to UAE after Rawalpindi Stadium suffers damage due to drone attack PSL 2025: According to reports, a drone had hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium premises on May 8, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to change the venue of the remaining matches of the PSL.

New Delhi:

The remaining cricket matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Rawalpindi Stadium suffered damage from a drone attack on May 8 (Thursday). The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, which was scheduled for Thursday evening at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was cancelled after the Indian Armed Forces targeted the Air Defence Radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan, including Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have confirmed that they are shifting all the remaining matches of PSL to the UAE. PCB stated on Wednesday (May 7) that PSL would proceed as planned despite India’s attack and rising tensions between the two nations. However, the situation has swiftly evolved following renewed Indian assaults.

The PCB on Friday (May 9) confirmed that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE. The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course.

The following fixtures will be rescheduled accordingly-

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Qualifier

Eliminator 1

Eliminator 2

Final

(Image Source : PCB MEDIA (X) ) PSL 2025: Remaining cricket matches shifted to UAE.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 7, India launched precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives- 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

"A PSL match in Rawalpindi was cancelled following a drone attack, leaving foreign players in deep shock. The match was tonight. Many are now seeking to leave the country as soon as possible. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will decide after consulting with the government," a former Pakistan cricketer told the media.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

India on Thursday morning targeted the Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan, during which the one at Lahore has been neutralised, said the government in a statement. According to the Pakistan media, PCB has earlier called for an urgent meeting with PSL franchises at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to discuss the possible options for conducting the remaining PSL.

According to a report, given the current circumstances, the PCB is considering several options to avoid any hiccups in PSL 10 and the upcoming home T20I series against Bangladesh.