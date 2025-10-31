Pro Kabaddi League 2025: List of award winners and prize money In front of a packed home crowd, Dabang Delhi K.C. were crowned champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, after a thrilling 31-28 victory against Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday. Here's the list of award winners and prize money

New Delhi:

Dabang Delhi defeated Puneri Paltan to be crowned the champions of the 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) today in New Delhi. They won the clash 31-28 to clinch their second title in history. n doing so, Dabang Delhi became the first home team since U Mumba in Season 2 to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali also became the most successful foreigner in the history of the PKL.

Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the raiding unit with eight and six points, respectively. Meanwhile, for Puneri Paltan, Aditya Shinde registered a Super 10 and Abinesh Nadarajan scored four tackle points, that went down in vain. As has been the case for most of the season, Aslam Inamdar and Ashu Malik opened the account of their respective teams in the grand finale. Neeraj Narwal then took the onus for Dabang Delhi, bagging a two-point raid and a tackle to give his side a four-point lead in the initial exchanges.

Puneri Paltan did not succumb to the early pressure, however, as Gaurav Khatri secured a couple of Super Tackles to make it a one-point game. With the tempo slowing down slightly as both teams resorted to the Do-Or-Die strategy, Ajinkya Pawar ensured that Dabang Delhi held a two-point lead after an engaging first quarter.

The hosts managed to take a six-point lead at one stage but at the fag end of the second half, Puneri Paltan stormed back to reduce the opponent's lead to only one point. However, Dabang Delhi held their nerves superbly to eventually lift the title and break the hears of Puneri Paltan and their fans.

Winners - Dabang Delhi K.C.: Rs 3 crore

Runners Up - Puneri Paltan: Rs 1.8 crore

MVP - Fazal Atrachali

Raider of the Season - Ayan Lohcab

Best Defender of the Season - Navdeep

PKL 2025 Winners List

Season 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Season 2: U Mumba

Season 3: Patna Pirates

Season 4: Patna Pirates

Season 5: Patna Pirates

Season 6: Bengaluru Bulls

Season 7: Bengal Warriorz

Season 8: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Season 9: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Season 10: Puneri Paltan

Season 11: Haryana Steelers

Season 12: Dabang Delhi K.C.

