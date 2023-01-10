Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Prithvi Shaw back in headlines with statement ton for Mumbai

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw is back in the headlines and this time for all the right reasons after scoring a quickfire ton against Assam in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Shaw, who has been frozen out from the Indian contingent will now look to regain his position in the Indian team after the latest ton. Mumbai are currently placed second in the Elite Group B of the Ranji Trophy season.

Shaw at his best vs Assam

At the time of writing, Shaw was unbeaten on 160 from 180 which included 24 fours and one 6. He and Musheer Khan put together an opening stand of 123 runs to help Mumbai make a good start to the contest. Shaw was then joined by Arman Jaffer and captain Ajinkya Rahane with the latter unbeaten at lunch.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance," Shaw had told in an interview.

Prithvi Shaw has been in and out of the Indian team having starred for the nation in the U-19 set-up where he led India to the glory.

"But it's alright. When they feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark.

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work," he said when asked about the work he'd done during the off-season. "I worked on weight loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, and didn't consume any sweets or cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now,” Shaw added.

ALSO READ I Dasun Shanaka stresses on importance of playing well in India, says we need to be competitive

Shaw last represented India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka in one T20I match where he was out for Golden Duck. He last played for India in the Test set-up in December 2020 and will look to regain his place in the Indian team.

"I am working hard on my game, and fitness and performing consistently as well. Everything is on track, [but] let's see. I am not thinking too much about the future. Whatever opportunities I am getting, I am trying my best."

Shaw will now try to make another statement with a double ton as the selectors will be keeping close eye on him. As things stand, he remains at an arm’s length from the Test setup but today’s ton should be enough to catch the eyes of the selectors and regain his place.

Latest Cricket News