Prasidh Krishna on heated exchange with Joe Root during 5th Test: 'Don't know why he reacted that way' Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball alongside Mohammed Siraj in the fifth Test against England as he picked 8/188 in the Oval Test that India won by six runs. Krishna had a heated exchange with Joe Root during the fifth Test.

New Delhi:

Indian pacer Prasidh Kirshna, one of the stand-out performers from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, has opened up on his heated exchange with England's star Joe Root during the fifth Test of the series. Krishna and Root were involved in a spat during the Oval Test as they had an exchange of words with each other in a briefly, tense moment.

Krishna has opened up on his spat with the former England cricketer. "I don’t know why Rooty reacted (that way). I just said, ‘you’re looking in great shape’ and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, Prasidh went to talk to Root and the two had a much more relaxed conversation after India sealed a famous six-run victory. "I did go and speak to most of them – including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, ‘I thought you abused me’. I said, ‘No’, and he replied, ‘I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up.

"That’s what I love about the sport – that’s the way I’ve always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that’s something for everyone to learn.

"You’re out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey," he added.

Krishna picked up 14 wickets in the three Tests against England. He has taken 22 wickets in six Tests for India. During the Oval Test, Prasidh had taken 8/188 after sending down 43 overs in the fifth Test. Notably, he was left out of the team for the fourth Test as debutant Anshul Kamboj was preferred over him.

"Physically, it took a lot out of me. It took me about a week to shake it off. Then I came back, played a few games in the Maharaja Trophy. It felt good to go back to my state, be with my statemates, chat with the youngsters, and just get that feeling of being back in cricket again.

"Once that was over, I got back to training in Bengaluru, started bowling, and we had a few [BCCI-mandated fitness] tests over the last two days. And now, this morning when I woke up, I felt really good - like, 'Okay, I'm ready to go play some more cricket now'," he added.