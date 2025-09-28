Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh join India men's national team selection committee In a major development, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh have been named in the India senior men's cricket team's national selection committee. They were appointed after the exits of S. Sharath and Subroto Banerjee.

Former India cricketers Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh have joined the Indian cricket team’s men’s selection committee. The two former cricketers were appointed to the committee after the exit of S. Sharath and Subroto Banerjee. Furthermore, Amita Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of the women’s selection committee.

Furthermore, Mumbai's Sulakshana Naik and Shravanti Naidu joined as well. After his exit from the senior panel. S. Sharath has been named as the chairman of the junior selection panel. As for Ojha and RP Singh’s appointments in the men’s senior selection committee, the likes of Praveen Kumar, batter Amay Khurasiya, Ashish Winston Zaidi, and Shakti Singh were also among the applicants for the role.

According to the eligibility criteria of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), for an applicant to apply, they should have played a minimum of seven Tests, 30 first-class matches, 10 ODIs, and 20 first-class games. Furthermore, the candidate should have retired from professional cricket at least five years earlier and must not have served on any BCCI cricket committee for a cumulative period of more than five years.

Ojha’s, RP Singh’s career in numbers

Speaking of Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh’s career statistics, the former cricketers were key players for the Indian team in their prime. Across his career, Ojha played a total of 4 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is for India, taking 144 wickets across formats. He represented Hyderabad, Bengal, and Bihar in domestic cricket.

As for RP Singh, the former cricketer was a part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He represented the Men in Blue across 82 international matches and picked up 124 wickets across formats as well.

