PR vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match

Image Source : PAARLROYALS/SUNRISERSEC X Dinesh Karthik is set to become the first Indian player to play in SA20 for the Paarl Royals against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape

It was a hammering and a half from the MI Cape Town for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the two-time defending champions in the SA20 2025 opener in Gqeberha. The batting line-up was shot out for 77 chasing a target of 175 runs as Delano Potgieter and Trent Boult ran through the Sunrisers' batting as only four batters could cross double-digits. It was an off day for the Sunrisers and the defending champions will hope that one bad game of the season is out of the way for them as they take on the Paarl Royals on Saturday in an away fixture.

A mixture of the exuberance of youth and the oldies, the Paarl Royals will hope for better results in the third season of the SA20. With the trio of David Miller, Joe Root and Dinesh Karthik in the middle order, the Royals have ample white-ball experience while the likes of Lhuan dre Perorius and Kwena Maphaka will hope to make the stage their own. The Sunrisers will be slightly down and out after the result in the last game and will need a pick-me-up performance from their batter and bowlers collectively.

Hence, the Royals have a chance to peg the Sunrisers further back and make a good start to their 2025 campaign as they await their Sri Lankan imports Dunith Wellalage and Eshan Malinga to get free from their national duty.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 3, PR vs SEC

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs (c), Dinesh Karthik, David Miller, Marco Jansen (vc), Liam Dawson, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitchell Van Buuren, Joe Root, Sam Hain, David Miller(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Beyers Swanepoel, David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe