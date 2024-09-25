Plethora of changes likely in India's squad for Bangladesh T20Is, Samson to be picked over Kishan - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to lock horns in the three-match T20I series starting on October 6 and the squad for this contest is expected to be announced. With India set to play nine more Tests including a tour of Australia where they will play five Tests, it has been reported that the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar are unlikely to pick the players in the Test fold.

Rishabh Pant, in this case, is certain to not be picked and given the recent selections, Sanju Samson remains to lone wicketkeeping option for the selectors to pick. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Samson is likely to be preferred even as Ishan Kishan is finally back playing domestic cricket. With the latter's selection in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Trophy, Samson seems certain to be picked as the preferred wicketkeeper in T20Is against Bangladesh.

However, it is also to be noted that Samson bagged two ducks during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July. Samson might also be called upon to open the innings with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal unlikely to be picked. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is fit as he played in the last round of the Duleep Trophy as well. He will be back to leading the team in the shortest format while Hardik Pandya is also expected to be back in action.

With the Irani Trophy set to be played from October 1 to 5, there is a chance for the selectors to name different squads for the first T20I and the last two matches against Bangladesh. There is a chance for some players to be in common in the Irani Trophy and the T20I series. With not many options in sight for the opening slot, Sai Sudharsan is also likely to be called up who featured in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July this year.

Test players who are likely to miss Bangladesh T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj