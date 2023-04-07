Watch - Please continue to be captain of CSK - Pilot's request to MS Dhoni on flight before take-off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in India currently, especially when he features in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He retired from international cricket in August 2020 and since then is active only during the two months of IPL. Not for the first time, it is being rumoured that the ongoing season will be Dhoni's last and that he will hang his boots from IPL too. However, the fans not only across the country but in the world want to see more of their 'Thala' in the yellow jersey.

Dhoni and his troops are currently in Mumbai gearing up for the El-Classico of IPL. CSK are set to face their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. On their way to Mumbai in a flight, a pilot turned out to be MS Dhoni's fan and while announcement before take-off, he let the CSK skipper know about the same and interestingly, requested him not to step down as CSK captain anytime soon. The pilot seemed excited with the CSK team being on his flight and couldn't contain his excitement.

"Please continue to be a captain of CSK. I'm a huge fan of you sir," the pilot said. The video of the same is also going viral on social media.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, CSK will be playing their third game of IPL 2023 having won and lost one each so far this season. While they lost to the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the season opener, the four-time IPL winners made a comeback with a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost the only game they played so far against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Notably, both sides are thin on bowling given the make up of their squads and it remains to be seen who turns up to add two points to their tally in the crucial face-off at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

