'Playoffs not enough, we have to win trophy': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has expressed his desire to win an IPL trophy, stating that reaching the playoffs is not enough to command respect. LSG, now led by Rishabh Pant, have never played an IPL final since their debut in 2022 despite having reached the playoffs twice.

Goenka highlighted that the team is still searching for its identity despite having put up spirited performances in its short journey. He feels that the needed recogination will come after lifting an IPL trophy. "I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don't receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy," Goenka said on JioHotstar.

"Yes, we've made the playoffs twice, but that's clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy," he added.

Goenka takes positives from last season

Meanwhile, the franchise owner penned down some positive notes from the previous season despite being pegged back with injury issues to fast bowlers. "The positive was that we won four of our first six games despite most of our frontline bowlers being injured.

"There were some bold moves, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening, which isn't their usual position, and it turned out to be their best IPL season for both of them. Digvesh Rathi came in as a complete newcomer and did well for us.

"However, we did realise that we lacked a strong bowling core, and we've consciously addressed that by building a domestic Indian bowling unit this time. We're happy with what we have," Goenka said.

LSG to kick off campaign on March 31

The Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. They will then play their first home game against the Punjab Kings on April 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG will next face the Mumbai Indians on April 8 at the Ekana Stadium, followed by an away clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They will then return home to take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 16 as they look to build momentum early in the tournament.