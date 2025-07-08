PCB revamps Pakistan's domestic cricket structure, relegate 21-time trophy winners in shocking decision Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has overhauled its domestic structure yet again. This time, it has trimmed down the Quaid-e-Azam trophy and dropped the Champions Cup entirely after just one season, having introduced it as a premier event in the country across three formats.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revamped the domestic structure in the country yet again. The board has taken some startling decisions, including relegating the two Karachi teams - Karachi Whites and Karachi Blues - from the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, which have won the tournament a combined 21 times. The premier first-ball cricket tournament in the country has been slimmed down to only eight regional teams now.

Karachi Whites and Karachi Blues will now play in the non-first-class Hanif Mohammad Trophy - one rung below the QeA - based on their final standings in last year's QeA trophy. A total of 12 teams stand relegated now in the latest revamp. The Hanif Mohammad Trophy will get underway on August 15 and the top two sides will qualify to play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Karachi is a domestic powerhouse and holds a stature in Pakistan's domestic cricket comparable to Mumbai in India, which has won the Ranji Trophy a staggering 42 times. PCB has made it clear that the changes have been made in the hopes of increased competitiveness. The Quaid-e-Azam trophy will be played from September 22 to November 7, and it will be a single-league format with 29 matches taking place. The matches will be played across four venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Champions Cup dropped from domestic cricket structure

PCB, meanwhile, has also decided to drop the Champions Cup series of events from its structure. The tournament was introduced last year as a premier event in each of the three formats, with much publicity and cost. The competition featured five teams and the country's best players, but only the 50-over and 20-over versions were held last year. The first-class Champions Cup tournament never took place.

National T20 Cup remains a part of the calendar

However, the National T20 Cup remains a part of the calendar. PCB has added a qualifying stage to further enhance competitiveness with another 10 teams involved. The top two teams among them will qualify to the Super 10 stage which will be played in Faisalabad from March 1 to 12 in 2026.

PCB's statement

"We are pleased to unveil a domestic structure that places merit, opportunity and competitiveness at its core. The 2025-26 season has been designed to provide a clear pathway for teams and players to progress based on performance, not reputation. Introducing a qualifier for both the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National T20 ensures that every match in our domestic calendar carries significant weight. This not only raises the standard of competition but also fosters a high-performance culture across all formats.

"The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now feature the most in-form and deserving teams, while the Hanif Mohammad Trophy gives 12 regions a meaningful chance to stake their claim. Similarly, the Super 10 format of the National T20 is a step towards creating more high-intensity, quality cricket," PCB's chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said in a statement.

