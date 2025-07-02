SL vs BAN pitch report: How will surface at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo play in 1st ODI? Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in the three-match ODI series starting from today after a hard-fought two-match Test series. Sri Lanka won the Test series but ODIs are Bangladesh's stronger format and one can expect a much better contest. Here's the pitch report for first ODI:

Colombo:

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will renew their rivalry in ODIs from today in the three-match series. The clash is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will get underway at 2:30 PM IST. The two teams locked horns in the two-match Test series recently and Sri Lanka won it 1-0 with a commanding win in the second Test.

It is the start of a new era for Bangladesh with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking over as captain. Moreover, for the first time in so many years, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim won't be part of the playing XI as the experienced duo retired from the format earlier this year.

Compared to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka are a settled unit with Charith Asalanka leading the team well. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kaminu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage among others have been a part of the set up for the last few years now. They will be hoping to put up a good show and start the series on a high.

Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - Pitch Report

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted a lot of ODIs in history. The venue is known to offer a good surface to bat on with some purchase even for the spinners as the match progresses. Batting first is certainly a better option for the team winning the toss, even as 280-290 seems to be a par score.

Colombo - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 176

Matches won batting first - 96

Matches won bowling first - 68

Average first inns score - 233

Highest total - 375 by IND vs SL

Lowest total - 50 by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 292 by SL vs AUS

Lowest score defended - 170 by WI-W vs SL-W

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Litton Das(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama