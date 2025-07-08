IND vs ENG: England ask for 'plenty of life' on Lord's pitch after Edgbaston blunder The five-match Test series between India and England is currently levelled at 1-1 after the visitors' massive 336-run win at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Post the defeat, England head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed that they have asked for a pitch with plenty of life in it for third Test.

London:

The focus of the five-match Test series between India and England now shifts to Lord's, where the third match will be played. The series is currently locked at 1-1, and all eyes will be on the pitch after Ben Stokes stated that the Edgbaston surface suited India more, especially on the final day. For the uninitiated, India defeated England at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the first time in their history, securing a resounding 336-run win for the visitors.

Lord's recently hosted WTC Final

Lord's recently hosted the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where the fast bowlers dominated for most parts of the game before it flattened out on the third day. Bowlers like Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada found significant seam movement. England head coach Brendon McCullum appears to have a similar surface in mind and has requested a pitch with a bit more pace and bounce, as well as some sideways movement, from MCC head groundsman Karl McDermott.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to play the Lord's Test

"It'll be a blockbuster either way, but I think it's going to set up for a cracker - especially if there's plenty of life in it [the pitch]," he said. Both teams will welcome their gun pacers as Jasprit Bumrah's return was confirmed by Shubman Gill after the second Test, while Jofra Archer is ready to make his comeback to the longest format after last playing in 2021. Even Gus Atkinson is likely to make it to the playing XI after recovering from the injury sustained during the Test against Zimbabwe at the start of international summer.

"He'll (Archer) certainly be available for selection. Our seamers have gone two Tests on the spin and we've got a short turnaround before we head down to HQ. We'll let the dust settle on this one, but Jofra is looking fit, he's looking strong, he's looking ready to go, and he'll come into calculations. It's hugely exciting.

"He's loving being around the group, and it's great to have him. He's obviously been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket. But we all know what he's capable of achieving in Test cricket, and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him, he's able to recapture and also improve on what he's been able to do already in that form of the game," McCullum added.

Gill expecting tough pitch at Lord's

Interestingly, India skipper Shubman Gill was already expecting a tough pitch at Lord's after India won the second Test. "Let's see what wicket they give us at Lord's. My guess is that it won't be a flat one," he had said. Notably, Gill played the best Test of his career, amassing a staggering 430 runs across two innings which made sure England were batted out completely. The much-awaited third Test is set to commence on July 10.

