PCB bans Dasun Shanaka from PSL for one year after Blessing Muzarabani row

New Delhi:

The Pakistan Cricket Board has handed Sri Lanka T20I captain Dasun Shanaka a one-year ban for his withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League. Shanaka left the PSL and has been part of the Indian Premier League 2026 as he has been signed as an injury replacement for Sam Curran by the Rajasthan Royals. This comes after PSL had banned Blessing Muzarabani for two years.

The Pakistan Board released a statement to confirm Shanaka's ban. "Following a comprehensive review of the recent contractual developments involving Dasun Shanaka and the Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued its final determination regarding the player’s eligibility for future editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)," PCB wrote in a statement.

PCB alleges Shanaka for breach

The Board stated that the player pulled out from the league 'unilaterally' and that his withdrawal was a breach of 'Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement.' "The review concluded that the player’s unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21, 2026, constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognised within the existing contractual framework.

"While the Board has taken note of the player’s expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the League.

"Effective immediately, Dasun Shanaka has been declared ineligible to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL 12), scheduled for 2027," the board said.

Shanaka expresses regret for his decision, PCB claims

The PCB further claimed that Shanaka has expressed regret over his decision to pull out of the PSL. "I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community," Shanaka said as quoted by the PCB.

"The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," it added.

Shanaka was signed by the Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh. He pulled out from the PSL on March 21 and was signed by RR a day later for INR 2 crore.

PCB in centre of Blessing Muzarabani controversy

Recently, the PCB banned Zimbabwe cricketer Blessing Muzarabani for two years for ditching the PSL for the IPL, where he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani's manager hit back at the PCB, stating there was no contract offered by the PSL.

Muzarabani's manager gave a detailed timeline into the PSL withdrawal. "So that everyone is clear, the timeline below gives an indication of what actually happened. 13 Feb 2026 - WSX/Blessing approached by Islamabad United about a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL - Deal Agreed, SUBJECT TO obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket. Note: An NOC cannot be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Islamabad United/PSL Announce the signing to the world via social media," the statement read.

"27 Feb 2026 - Still No Contract Received from PSL/IU. Approach from KKR, Deal Done. Blessing was.... NOT DRAFTED IN THE AUCTION, NOT PROVIDED WITH A CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT FROM THE PSL, YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BREACH A CONTRACT YOU HAVE NEVER RECEIVED," it added.