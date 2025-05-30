PBKS vs MI head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 With Punjab Kings all set to take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 for a shot at the final, let us have a look at the head-to-head between the two teams ahead of the much anticipated clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 30. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings reached Qualifier 2 of the tournament after they faced a heavy defeat in Qualifier 1 of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Furthermore, the Eliminator of the competition saw Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Mumbai put in an exceptional performance against Gujarat in the must-win clash. Batting first, the five-time champions posted a mammoth total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game as Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow performed exceptionally well with the bat.

Furthermore, Mumbai followed it up with brilliance with the ball, limiting Gujarat to a score of 208 runs in the second innings, winning the game comfortably and reaching Qualifier 2, where they will take on Punjab for a shot at the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

PBKS vs MI head-to-head record in IPL

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have taken on each other in the IPL 32 times. Punjab Kings have won the tie 15 times, whereas Mumbai Indians have won the clash 17 times.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.