PBKS vs KKR: Sunil Narine on cusp of creating IPL history ahead of crucial Punjab Kings clash Sunil Narine continued his usual form with the ball for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and anything with the bat has been a bonus for the defending champions this year. Narine toppled the Chennai Super Kings in the last game and would be keen to do it again against his favourite opponent, PBKS.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and IPL legend, Sunil Narine is on the brink of achieving a massive competition record as he gets set to face his favourite opposition, Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Narine has taken 34 wickets against the Punjab Kings in the IPL, which is second-most by a bowler against any opponent. Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has taken 35 wickets, also against the Kings, and Narine just needs two more to create IPL history.

Narine is coming off a dream game against the Chennai Super Kings, taking three wickets and scoring 44 off 18 as the Knight Riders made short work of the Men in Yellow at their fortress, Chepauk. The likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga did well at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur and even though it is a good batting wicket, it always has something in for the bowlers, pace or spin.

Most wickets by a bowler in IPL against one opponent

35 - Umesh Yadav (DC, KKR, GT, RCB) vs Punjab Kings (in 22 innings)

34 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (in 25 innings)

33 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK, GL) vs Mumbai Indians (in 22 innings)

33 - Mohit Sharma (DC, GT, CSK, KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (in 21 innings)

32 - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, MI, RCB) vs Punjab Kings (in 21 innings)

32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH, PWI, RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (in 30 innings)

The home side, Punjab Kings are coming off suffering their second loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Orange monsters woke up after four games and chose violence yet again. The Kings will be without Lockie Ferguson, who is likely to be ruled out of the rest of the tournament and their batting will have to do the heavy lifting yet again but against the likes of Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, it will not be easy.