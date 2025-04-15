Team India to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in August 2025, schedule announced Team India have a pretty hectic international schedule after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They will embark on the tour to UK from June to August and soon after returning, they will tour Bangladesh for six white-ball matches.

Team India will tour Bangladesh after the conclusion of the England tour in August. The schedule for the same has been unveiled as India and Bangladesh will lock horns in six white-ball matches (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) in August. All the Indian players are currently featuring in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, a hectic international schedule is already awaiting them with a tour to England and then Bangladesh followed by the home season where they will face West Indies and South Africa.

Coming back to the schedule announced, India's tour of Bangladesh will commence with the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on August 17, while the last two matches are scheduled on August 20 and 23, respectively. The three T20Is are set to take place on August 26, 29, and 31, respectively. Asia Cup is likely to be played in September in the T20 format.

Mirpur will host the first two ODIs and the last two T20Is, while Chattogram will play host to the third ODI and first T20I between India and Bangladesh. For the first time, India will play T20Is in Bangladesh in a bilateral series. As for the ODIs, the men in blue toured Bangladesh in the 2022-23 season and lost the series 2-1. On the same tour, they also played two Test matches and won the series 2-0.

The Bangladesh tour is coming quickly for the players who will also tour England for a five-match Test series. India's tour of England is scheduled to conclude on August 4, and in case the senior players - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, among others are asked to play the ODIs vs Bangladesh, it will be a quick turnaround for them.

India tour of Bangladesh - Schedule

1st ODI - August 17

2nd ODI - August 20

3rd ODI - August 23

1st T20I - August 26

2nd T20I - August 29

3rd T20I - August 31