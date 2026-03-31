PBKS vs GT: Is Rashid Khan the real threat for Punjab Kings in their opening game? Stats suggest so

Chandigarh:

Rashid Khan isn't the most threatening bowler nowadays, at least in the shortest format of the game. With all due respect to him, the wrist-spinner, who has already played a lot of cricket, is being picked too easily, and his performance graph, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is consistently declining. However, Rashid is a champion bowler and he is expected to come back strongly this season. Moreover, he will be delighted to play against the Punjab Kings in the opening game thanks to his superior record against them.

Rashid has picked up 25 wickets in 16 matches against the Punjab franchise so far at an average of 16.2 and a strike rate of 15.3. He endured a tough outing against them last year, conceding 48 runs in four overs while picking up a wicket. Even if you look at the number by each player, Rashid has managed to have a wood over each of the Punjab Kings' batters over the years.

Rashid Khan's record vs every PBKS batter

Shreyas Iyer is arguably the best player in the Punjab line-up and he strikes only at 116.25 against Rashid after facing 86 deliveries. Iyer has scored only 100 runs against him and has been out twice. Rashid has managed to tie up the PBKS openers too.

Marcus Stoinis has also not been able to pick Rashid in the IPL, having mustered only 14 runs off 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 73.68. The latter has got the Aussie out once in five innings as well, while he has also dismissed Nehal Wadhera once in four balls delivered to him.

Only Shashank Singh has tackled Rashid well

Only Shashank Singh has managed to dominate Rashid Khan among the PBKS' current batting line-up. He strikes at 241.66 against Rashid, having scored 29 runs off 12 balls with three sixes and a four. Rashid Khan has not been able to get him out either.

Rashid Khan's performance against PBKS batters in IPL

Batters Balls Runs Wickets Priyansh Arya 3 5 1 Prabhsimran Singh 14 14 0 Shreyas Iyer 86 100 2 Marcus Stoinis 19 14 1 Nehal Wadhera 4 2 1 Shashank Singh 12 29 0

This makes it clear that Rashid Khan can even bowl in the powerplay and the middle overs, but has to be kept away when Shashank comes out to bat. But his four overs will be extremely crucial and if he delivers as per his numbers against Punjab Kings, then certainly the Titans will have an upper hand in this game.

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