Ravindra Jadeja reveals reason behind his gun celebration after dismissing Shivam Dube in CSK redemption

New Delhi:

Having switched sides from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja had his redemption in the clash between the two sides at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Jadeja, having been traded to the Royals before the IPL 2026 season, took 2/18 in his three overs as the Royals bowled the Super Kings out for a meagre 127.

He got crucial wickets of Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube as he got enough help from the surface that was sticky due to rain in the build-up to the game. Jadeja unleashed a special gun celebration after dismissing Dube, which went viral on social media.

Watch the celebration here:

It was my to-be-continued moment: Jadeja on his celebration

Speaking after the emphatic eight-wicket win over CSK, Jadeja revealed that his celebration was a 'to be continued' moment. "When I played for CSK, I used to celebrate similarly, so, it was my ‘to be continued’ moment. A batter like Dube doesn’t give you any room for error and tries to hit big shots from the first ball. That was in my mind, but my main aim was to get him out because his wicket at that time would have probably ended their hopes, given that only bowlers were to follow next and there was no other hard-hitter in the line-up," Jadeja told JioStar after the game.

'CSK exit was emotional, happy to be back at RR': Jadeja

The star all-rounder began his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and won the title in his first season. After a year with Kochi Tuskers Kerala, he made a switch to CSK in 2012 and played for the yellow army till 2025.

Jadeja reflected on his exit from CSK, calling it an emotional moment, but was happy to be back at the Royals. “I’m liking the pink colour. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I’m just joking. Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially.

"It was very emotional. But I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey. The good thing was that I’m now with the team where I had first won an IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me, that after the Under-19 World Cup, I started my IPL career there and won the title in my very first season. I have carried those memories along with a positive mindset, and my aim is to learn as much as I can with the new group and also share my experience with the team," Jadeja said.