PBKS vs GT: Powered by Shubman, Mohit, Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings at Mohali

Gujarat Titans registered a win over Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the IPL 2023 which went down the wire on Thursday. In the game played at Punjab's homeground IS Bindra Stadium, Gujarat won by six wickets. After winning toss Hardik Pandya-led GT opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, PBKS managed to score 153/8. In response, GT chased the target in 19.5 overs with 4 wickets in hand as Rahul Tewatia ended it off in style with a four. Interestingly, this was GT's 11th win in the 12 chases.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

