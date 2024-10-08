Paul Stirling, Harry Tector sizzle as Ireland beat South Africa for only the second time in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Ireland managed to hold South Africa to a 2-1 ODI series win after winning the finale in Abu Dhabi

All-rounder Jason Smith's valiant 91 in only his second appearance for South Africa in the ODIs went in vain as Ireland clinched the series finale in Abu Dhabi by 69 runs. This was only the second time that Ireland won an ODI against South Africa in 11 meetings with the Proteas winning eight of them with one being washed out due to rain. The first 20 overs of both innings proved to be the difference between the two sides as Ireland stitched a 100-run opening partnership while losing their first wicket in the 24th over while the Proteas had lost five wickets.

Captain Paul Stirling led from the front as South African bowlers failed to strike early. Stirling and Andy Balbirnie began the innings on a solid note. While Balbirnie was a bit too cautious in his approach, Stirling took on the bowlers and the duo stitched a 100-run partnership. Balbirnie failed to complete his half-century before Curtis Campher earned a promotion and fulfilled his role to the perfection of the pinch-hitter.

Ireland were 150-up in around 31 overs and Stirling had smashed an attractive half-century. Harry Tector coming in at four probably sucked the wind beneath South Africa's wings. Even though Stirling couldn't get to his hundred as Ottniel Baartman struck twice in two overs. Even though Ireland underwent a bit of a collapse, Tector's quickfire knock helped his side get to a strong score of 284 and South Africa without their key players had their task cut out.

However, Ireland's pace trio of Graham Hume, Mark Adair and Craig Young had different ideas as South Africa were three down for just 10. After that, the Proteas were always chasing the game.

Kyle Verreynne, Smith and Andile Phelykwayo did their bit but the challenge was too steep for the middle and lower order. Smith in just his second outing in the format showed great maturity to keep the game alive going into the final 10 overs despite all the wickets falling around him. However, it was too much for the 29-year-old to do it all alone and Ireland prevailed by a big margin to secure a massive victory.

After avoiding a series loss in the T20Is, Ireland held South Africa to a 2-1 victory with the Proteas winning the first couple of games.