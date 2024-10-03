Pakistani cricketer announces shock retirement months after claiming injury mismanagement by PCB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Qadir during the ODI game in Pretoria on April 7, 2021

Pakistan cricketer Usman Qadir announced his shock retirement at the age of just 31 on Thursday, September 3. The experienced spinner did not reveal if he will continue playing in franchise or domestic cricket tournaments in his retirement post.

Qadir, the son of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir, played 25 T20Is and one ODI for Pakistan since his debut in November 2020. He last featured in international cricket during Pakistan's campaign in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the leggie had accused the Pakistan Cricket Board of mismanaging his injury which cost him a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. However, he didn't mention any rift with Pakistan cricket in his retirement post and thanked his teammates and coaching staff for the memories they created during his three-year spell with the national team.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude,” Usman Qadir wrote in his X post. “It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.

“From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world. As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together."

Since his international debut in a T20I game against Zimbabwe in November 2020, Qadir went on to take 31 wickets in 21 innings at an impressive bowling average of 18.48 and an economy rate of 7.95.