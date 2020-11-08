Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Watch PAK vs ZIM Match Online on YouTube

Image Source : AP Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Find full details on when and where to watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube.

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I take place?

After registering a convincing six-wicket victory against visitors Zimbabwe in the first match, Babar Azam -led Pakistan will aim to clinch the three-match series by winning the second T20I. Pakistan and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns at Rawalpindi in the second T20I of the series on Sunday, scheduled to start at 04:00 PM IST. After electing to bat first in the first T20I, Zimbabwe didn't register the best of starts. After suffering two setbacks in the powerplay, Wesley Madhevere slammed 70 off 48 deliveries to guide Zimbabwe to a daunting total of 156 runs. In response, skipper Babar Azam rose to the occasion and scored 82 off 55 deliveries to steer Pakistan to the victory. Veteran Mohammad Hafeez , living up to the expectations, scored a vital 32-ball 36 in the middle. Pakistan ultimately hunted down the total in the penultimate over to register a comprehensive win by six wickets. With no rest day in between two games, it indeed will be a tough task for players to manage their fatigue levels.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I start?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will start at 4:00 PM IST on 8 November 2020 (Sunday).

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I online?

You can watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube channel, PakistanCricketOfficial.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I TV Telecast?

There is no live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I on TV.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram

